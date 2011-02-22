SMPTE 3D Paper Submissions Due Monday



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.:Technical papers for this year’s SMPTE 3D conference are due Monday. The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is seeking technical papers for the Second Annual International Conference on Stereoscopic 3D for Entertainment and Media, scheduled for June 21-22 in New York. The submissions “must be informational in nature and must address technical theory, research, clinical results, or emerging technologies specific to stereoscopic 3D for entertainment.”



Submissions are to be in the form of a one-page abstract of no more than 150 words and include topic heading, paper title, delivery method and a brief description of content as well as the author’s name, company, mailing address, phone and fax numbers. They’re due Feb. 28, 2011.



SMPTE says those who propose papers will be notified regarding the status of their submitted abstracts no later than March 11, 2011. Electronic versions of selected manuscripts are due no later than May 2011. The conference is taking place at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York, and is being chaired by Disney’s Howard Lukk.



Technical topics to be considered include:



-- Novel stereoscopic and multi-view camera systems

-- Human perception factors for stereoscopic and volumetric imaging

-- Real-time depth mapping using LIDAR, time of flight and other methods

-- Light-field camera systems

-- Assisted auto-edge segmentation

-- Real-time 2D-to-3D conversion algorithms

-- Advances in image segmentation

-- 3D tracking software

-- Visual-error tolerances

-- Video codecs for stereoscopic and multi-view transmission

-- Metrology and test methods for 3D image quality analysis

-- Emerging technologies for computer generated synthetic stereo space

-- Advances in autostereoscopic displays

-- Horizontal image translation

-- Holographic and volumetric display technologies

-- Other technologies that enhance 3D imaging



