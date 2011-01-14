Slovenian broadcaster transports digital video via IP with T-VIPS

T-VIPS TVG420 ASI to IP gateway has been chosen by RTV Slovenia to distribute digital terrestrial programming from the RTV media center to 13 transmitter sites throughout Slovenia.

The TVG420 enables RTV to deploy ASI in the studio and for final transmission. The Digital Switchover (DSO) project will go live in 2011.

The TVG420 enables DVB-ASI (Asynchronous Serial Interface) MPEG-2 signals to be transported over IP networks to the transmitter sites, where the device converts the signal back to ASI. The built-in redundancy functionality of the TVG420 means that if there are quality issues with an IP connection it can switch to the backup IP transport stream.

The TVG420 handles any MPEG-2 transport stream carrying MPEG-2, MPEG-4 (H.264) or VC.1 compressed video in both SD and HD. It features a user interface and is capable of handling up to eight ASI ports.

The TVG420 is part of the T-VIPS Video Gateway suite; a line of compact and cost-effective products designed for real-time contribution and distribution of broadcast-quality video-over-IP networks.