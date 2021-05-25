Sling TV Launches Upgraded App in Beta

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has launched a beta version of its app on Amazon Fire devices that is more personalized for users, has an improved user interface and features a new home screen, a redesigned guide, and other features that will make it easier to find content.

The beta version launched on Amazon Fire TV devices on May 25th, with plans to rollout the revamped app to all Sling TV compatible devices throughout this year, including availability on Roku devices this summer.

"Our goal with the new app is clear: to make our customer experience as compelling as the extraordinary live content we deliver," explained Michael Schwimmer, group president, Sling TV, who also noted that the new app was based on a "a year of talking to customers and working with our design and advanced engineering teams."

In addition to the redesigned home screen and reimagined guide, the app features an easy-to-use DVR with 50 hours of free DVR storage, an enhanced video experience for pausing and recording live TV, more intuitive navigation and smart search features for easier content discovery.