Sling TV Launches 4K Streams with MLB All-Star Game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has announced that it will begin offering its first 4K streams of sporting events and that the first 4K stream will be the July 16, 2024 Fox Sports’ broadcast of the MLB All-Star Game.

The move will allow Sling TV subscribers, in certain markets, to enjoy live events in stunning 4K resolution, on supporting Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

“At Sling TV, we’re all about delivering the ultimate gameday experience,” said Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president, product & operations, Sling Video Services. “With live sports now in 4K, we’re upping our game and giving fans front-row seats to every thrilling moment. Get ready to see your favorite sports like never before, with crystal-clear action that brings you right into the heart of the play!”

Competitor Fubo TV has been offering 4K streams on some sports events since 2019.; YouTube TV launched 4K in 2021.

Sling TV reported that it will continue to offer a lineup of top and most-watched sports available in 4K for no additional cost, including NBCUniversal’s 24/7 coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on USA Network and college and pro football games on FS1, ESPN and more.

For more information and additional 4K details visit sling.com/4k .