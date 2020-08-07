Sling TV Adds Local OTA Channels on LG Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has announced a new feature that will allow some of its subscribers to more easily access their local over-the-air channels for free. On 2020 LG Smart TVs—LG OLED and LG Nano Cell TV models—local OTA channels will be integrated into the Sling TV guide via the Sling TV app.

To make this integration work, LG Smart TV owners must have an OTA antenna that they will connect to their TV. A one-time channel scanning process will occur, which can be done through the TV’s settings tab, to bring all local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS) onto the Sling TV interface.

“We’re making it easier than ever to watch free local channels directly within the Sling TV app, making 2020 LG Smart televisions an amazing value for those who appreciate a quality viewing experience, live local programming and OTT content from Sling TV,” said Jon Lin, vice president of product, Sling TV.

Sling TV is making further accommodations for local OTA channels, sharing that consumers can filter local channels within their guide or adding it as a “My Channel.” For customers that are interested in adding local channels, Sling TV is also providing a local channel finder tool to let them know what is available in their area through this program.