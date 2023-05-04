Sling Freestream Expands Lineup to 335+ Channels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has launched 12 new exclusive channels on its free Sling Freestream streaming services, boosting its channel lineup to more than 335.

Overall, Sling Freestream has added more than 100 channels since its launch in February.

“This milestone is just the beginning of what we have in store for Sling Freestream,” said Gary Schanman, group president, SLING TV. “We are charging full steam ahead to deliver unparalleled free live sports, news and entertainment for consumers to watch popular games, catch up on the latest headlines or enjoy award-winning TV shows, all for free.”

The new Sling Freestream exclusive channels include: