Sling Freestream Expands Lineup to 335+ Channels
The free streaming service has launched 12 new exclusive channels
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has launched 12 new exclusive channels on its free Sling Freestream streaming services, boosting its channel lineup to more than 335.
Overall, Sling Freestream has added more than 100 channels since its launch in February.
“This milestone is just the beginning of what we have in store for Sling Freestream,” said Gary Schanman, group president, SLING TV. “We are charging full steam ahead to deliver unparalleled free live sports, news and entertainment for consumers to watch popular games, catch up on the latest headlines or enjoy award-winning TV shows, all for free.”
The new Sling Freestream exclusive channels include:
- Living History.
- Film Shorts.
- Latino Cinema.
- Her TV.
- Ambient Cinema.
- For the Culture.
- The Classics.
- Crime Scenes.
- Movie Hub.
- Screams & Scares.
- The Playground.
- Suspense.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.