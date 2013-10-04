Sky Sports News broadcasts first-ever '92 Live' event with Dejero

Sky Sports News broadcast its first-ever "92 Live" event on 1 August — presenting live reports from all 92 of the U.K.'s Premier and football league clubs in a single day.

Sky Sports News deployed seven Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to its mobile broadcast teams, enabling them to leverage local cellular and Wi-Fi networks to transmit live, high-quality HD video cost-effectively from many areas, such as remote practice fields, that would have been impractical for traditional SNG trucks to access.

To cover the 92 football clubs scattered throughout England, Sky Sports News divided its field newsgathering teams into 21 pods with each responsible for covering up to six clubs. The teams carried the lightweight, portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to each location in backpacks, and they were able to set up in just minutes.

In addition to the seven LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters in the field, the broadcaster installed four Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Servers in its master control facility in Sky's Osterley, West London, broadcast center. The servers received the live video streams from the transmitters and output them to the Sky Sports News gallery, where they were played to air.

With Dejero's new Web-based remote control feature, Sky Sports News personnel in the broadcast center were able to view the status and signal strength of each transmitter and advise the camera operators on how to maximize bandwidth for optimal video quality. In the especially remote locations where the cellular signal strength was lower, news crews used the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter to bond with Wi-Fi or connect to Ethernet networks to enable the transmission.