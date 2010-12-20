Skip Pizzi Joins NAB



The National Association of Broadcasters has hired Skip Pizzi to a new position, as director of digital strategies.



Pizzi will join NAB on Dec. 20 and report to Lynn Claudy, senior vice president of NAB Science and Technology.



Claudy described Pizzi as a “a highly respected technology expert in the digital media space” whose skills will be an asset to radio and television stations as they continue to develop, execute and refine their digital strategies.



Pizzi was most recently technology editor at Radio Ink magazine. He has also been a media technology consultant for U.S. and international broadcasters, government agencies, educational institutions, foundations and manufacturers. Pizzi has been a member of the standards-setting National Radio System Committee.



He began his more than 30-year technical career at NPR, and later contributed to numerous, high profile digital media efforts during more than a decade of work at Microsoft Corp., as well as representing the company in domestic and international technical standards development organizations. He wrote the book “Digital Radio Basics” and more recently co-authored “Audio Over IP,” and he has contributed to the “NAB Engineering Handbook.”



