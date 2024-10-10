Skillshare TV Taps Amagi for FAST Launch

NEW YORK—Amagi said it was chosen to provide FAST playout and streaming distribution technologies and services globally for the launch of Skillshare TV, a new free streaming channel offering a wide range of inspiring content from Skillshare, billed as the world’s largest online learning community for creativity.

“We believe Skillshare is a happy corner of the internet, so we're excited to expand that positivity by partnering with Amagi to launch Skillshare TV, which aims to bring the best of Skillshare to even more creative enthusiasts and dabblers across the globe,” Alicia Hamilton-Morales, senior vice president of content at Skillshare, said. “Not only will the channel bring Skillshare into more homes, it will also broaden the reach and impact of the amazing creators behind Skillshare's content.”

For the launch, Skillshare TV is leveraging the Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud-based automation and playout platform, the Amagi PLANNER cloud-based platform for content planning and TV-channel program scheduling and the Amagi THUNDERSTORM SSAI and analytics platform.

“We are excited to partner with Skillshare to bring their inspiring and creative content to a global audience through Skillshare TV,” Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi, said. “Our cloud-based solutions enable seamless delivery and playout, ensuring that Skillshare's engaging learning experiences reach living rooms worldwide. By expanding Skillshare’s presence into the FAST space, we are excited to help broaden the impact of their incredible content and empower even more viewers to explore their creativity.”

Skillshare calls Skillshare TV the next step in its mission to make creative learning accessible anytime, anywhere. Viewers will get always-on access to Skillshare Originals, classes from top creators and inspirational programming, taking viewers inside the processes and studios of world-class creatives. The channel will act as a daily creative companion for viewers, whether professionals or hobbyists, guiding them through journaling and watercolor to home design, cooking, crafting and more.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution and monetization solutions. Its clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including A+E Networks U.K., ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade and Vizio.