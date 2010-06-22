Six Raycom Stations to Air Live Special on Gulf Spill

MONTGOMERY, ALA.: Raycom Media is pooling the resources of five television stations to air a live, hour-long special about the Gulf oil spill’s impact on Alabama and the Gulf Coast.“Coastal Crisis: Impact Alabama” will air Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. on Raycom stations in Alabama and Georgia.



The program will be broadcast live from Gulf Shores and focus on how the spill is affecting Alabama’s tourism industry, its economy and wildlife. The show will also feature a live interview with Alabama Gov. Bob Riley “to discuss the state and federal response to the disaster as well as his views on the future of the Alabama coastal region,” Raycom said.



There will also be an online component with live chats at station Web sites. The participating stations include WAFF-TV, the NBC affiliate in Huntsville, Ala.; WBRC-TV, the Fox affiliate in Birmingham, Ala.; WSFA-TV, the NBC in Montgomery; WTVM-TV, the ABC in Columbus, Ga.; and WDFX-TV, the Fox in Dothan, Ala.; and WTOC-TV, the CBS in Savannah, Ga. (WSFA produces the newscasts for WDFX--hence five stations contributing resources.)

-- Deborah D. McAdams

