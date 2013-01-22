SintecMedia Acquires Pay TV Vendor Argo Systems

NEW YORK -- SintecMedia announced it’s acquisition of Argo Systems, a provider of business solutions to cable networks and operators. The deal brings together SintecMedia’s OnAir broadcast management platform with Argo’s management technology designed for pay TV channels and multichannel video distributors. This is SintecMedia’s second acquisition in the North American market, complementing its recent purchase of StorerTV. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Argo Systems bridges TV networks and cable TV providers with its Medea and Nestor systems, installed across more than 300 cable networks and operators globally.