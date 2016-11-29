SintecMedia Acquires Operative Media

NEW YORK—Francisco Partners portfolio company SintecMedia has announced that it has acquired digital advertising business management provider Operative Media, Inc. The two companies will now combine to offer TV and digital ad management for media companies and publishers globally.

Operative founder Lorne Brown will serve as the president of the newly combined companies and remain part of the strategic leadership team within SintecMedia. Other Operative management team members will be investors in the combined business.

SintecMedia is a television advertising management technology company.