Sinclair to Launch Bally Sports DTC Platform in 2022

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced its plans for a direct-to-consumer streaming version for its Bally Sports regional sports networks, which it intends to launch in the first half of 2022.

In an earnings call on May 5, Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said that they had already cleared the path with distributors for the DTC service and that Sinclair has DTC rights for most of the teams covered by the RSNs, with discussions underway to enhance those rights.

No details were shared as far as price for the service or an official launch date.

Sinclair acquired 19 Fox Sports RSNs from Disney in 2019, which they rebranded as Bally Sports earlier this year .

Sinclair currently does not have distribution of its RSN channels on Dish Network, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV , which is likely spurring their decision to go DTC.