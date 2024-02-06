Sinclair to Deploy Futuri’s AI Ad Sales System

BALTIMORE & CLEVELAND—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that it will deploy Futuri’s advanced AI-driven sales system, TopLine, into Sinclair’s 186 owned and or operated television stations, spanning 85 markets.

Futuri is a provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions.

The decision to adopt TopLine AI follows a successful pilot program that began in the the summer 2023, Sinclair said.

The pilot demonstrated the tool’s effectiveness in improving sales efficiency and revenue growth. TopLine combines AI technology with sales research and data-driven presentations, empowering sales teams to extend into new categories, get more appointments, and reach new types of buyers, the companies reported.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Futuri and the integration of TopLine® into our sales operations,” said Ryan Moore, senior vice president and chief revenue officer, Sinclair, Inc. “This technology not only equips our sales team with cutting-edge tools and a competitive edge to engage new advertisers, but it also empowers them to spend more quality time with our clients, enhancing our relationships and driving our sales strategy forward.”

“Sinclair’s adoption of TopLine represents a shared commitment to innovation and a significant leap forward for the media industry,” said Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri. “Sinclair’s forward-thinking ethos perfectly complements our vision at Futuri, setting the stage for exciting developments in media technology and audience engagement.”