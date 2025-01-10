Sinclair, Tennis Channel Partner With Salvation Army for L.A. Wildfire Relief

BALTIMORE—Sinclair and Tennis Channel have launched “Sinclair Cares: California Wildfires Relief, a fundraising initiative in partnership with the Salvation Army” to provide disaster relief support across wildfire-stricken greater Los Angeles.

Donations made via Sinclair Cares: California Wildfires Relief will help provide critical aid, shelter, food, fresh water and support for wildfire survivors and first responders in Los Angeles. All funds raised will directly support the Salvation Army’s wildfire disaster-relief efforts, Sinclair reported.

Tennis Channel is owned by Sinclair.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these devastating wildfires,“ Sinclair Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media Rob Weisbord said. “Sinclair is committed to supporting the communities we serve, especially in times of need. By partnering with the Salvation Army, we aim to bring hope and critical resources to those affected in Southern California.”