Sinclair Cares Hurricane Relief Initiative Raises Nearly $1.3 Million

A man crosses a storm surge flooded area on the coast of Gulfport, Fla., as Hurricane Helene passed through the Gulf of Mexico to the West on Sept. 26.

BALTIMORE—Sinclair said its Sinclair Cares: Hurricane Relief fundraising partnership with The Salvation Army has raised nearly $1.3 million to assist with humanitarian relief efforts on the ground in Western North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Tennessee in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The money will support The Salvation Army and the United Way in their post-hurricane efforts.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support that helped us raise nearly $1.3 million to aid in hurricane relief efforts,” Sinclair Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media Rob Weisbord said. “This is a testament to the power of collaboration and the generosity of our viewers and employees, as these funds will make a critical difference for those affected, helping to rebuild lives and communities in the aftermath of the devastation.”

As part of the efforts, Sinclair’s television stations participated in fundraising activities and on-air campaigns, with a dedicated day of giving held on Oct 4. They included:

WCYB Tri Cities, Tennessee, raised $650,000 in partnership with the local chapter of United Way

WJAR Providence, Rhode Island, held a telethon that generated $160,000 in donations to The Salvation Army

WEAR Pensacola, Florida, raised over $50,000 for The Salvation Army

Sinclair contributed a corporate donation of $50,000 and Executive Chairman, David D. Smith, made a personal donation of $25,000 to The Salvation Army.

KATV Little Rock, Arkansas’ viewers donated enough supplies to fill a tractor-trailer with clothing, cleaning supplies, baby items and more for displaced victims of Hurricane Helene.

Throughout the campaign, Sinclair supported the initiative with more than 100 hours of donated promo time while the company’s content centers aired 346 local news segments.