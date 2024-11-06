Tennis Channel Plans Nov. 12 DTC Streaming Platform Launch

LOS ANGELES—Sinclair’s Tennis Channel is planning to launch a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service that merges its 24-hour network with extensive live and on-demand multicourt coverage.

The service, which launches Nov. 12, will cost consumers $109.99 a year or $9.99 a month when the service launches.

The streamlined platform integrates the live channel with all content previously available through its existing subscription-streaming service, Tennis Channel+, providing more than 10,000 hours of live and on-demand tennis. This includes replays, highlights and interviews, along with press conferences and a library of series, podcasts and documentaries. Current subscribers will receive the flagship channel at no extra charge.

Cable and satellite video customers who receive Tennis Channel as part of their linear pay TV bundle will also have authenticated access through the network app and website to the enhanced content previously only available through Tennis Channel+ at no further cost.

The addition of the Tennis Channel linear network further enhances the app experience, Sinclair said, offering exclusive commentary, in-depth analysis, player interviews and studio show “Tennis Channel Live.”

“Tennis Channel is transforming the way fans connect with the sport,” Tennis Channel Senior Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Matt Graham said. “By merging our flagship network with extensive live and on-demand offerings, we’re making it easier for fans to enjoy the game they love. Subscribers have total control of their viewing experience, with the ability to follow their favorite players in real time, switch between multiple live matches or sit back and enjoy our 24/7 network.”

The new, all-in-one service provides live tennis coverage of more than 100 tournaments and thousands of matches from both the men’s and women’s tours. This includes full access to the men’s ATP and women’s WTA seasons, featuring every 1000, 500 and 250 event, as well as their year-end championships. International team competitions Davis Cup (men’s national teams), Billie Jean King Cup (women’s national teams), United Cup (mixed men’s and women’s international teams) and Laver Cup (men’s Europe vs. World teams) are also available on the platform. It also carries exhibition events that showcase the sport’s biggest stars.

The Tennis Channel app is accessible on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and Roku, with plans for expansion to additional platforms.