Sinclair Sells Controlling Stake in Stadium Network
Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf takes majority control
BALTIMORE—Sinclair has confirmed that it has sold a controlling stake in the Stadium Network to Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.
The deal was first reported by Front Office Sports. Sinclair confirmed the sale to TV Tech, saying the property did not generate enough audience interest to continue funding and that deal was unrelated to Sinclair’s RSNs.
Terms of the deal were not reported. Sinclair’s regional sports networks filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and some teams have been looking to reacquire rights to the games as part of the bankruptcy process.
In its reporting, Front Office Sports noted that Reinsdorf’s Silver Chalice sports media entity, which acquired the controlling stake, is looking at opportunities for further expansion.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.