Sinclair Sells Controlling Stake in Stadium Network

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has confirmed that it has sold a controlling stake in the Stadium Network to Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

The deal was first reported by Front Office Sports. Sinclair confirmed the sale to TV Tech, saying the property did not generate enough audience interest to continue funding and that deal was unrelated to Sinclair’s RSNs.

Terms of the deal were not reported. Sinclair’s regional sports networks filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and some teams have been looking to reacquire rights to the games as part of the bankruptcy process.

In its reporting, Front Office Sports noted that Reinsdorf’s Silver Chalice sports media entity, which acquired the controlling stake, is looking at opportunities for further expansion.