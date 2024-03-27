Sinclair Selects Embrace as Its Media Orchestration Engine

PARIS—Embrace, a developer of advanced automation and orchestration software solutions, has announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group has selected Embrace’s Pulse-IT solution as a key component for its centralized Cloud Media Transformation initiative, hosted on Amazon WebServices, inc. (AWS).

Pulse-IT enables Sinclair to achieve operational efficiencies at scale by seamlessly orchestrating media workflows across a suite of cloud-enabled tools, which include Telestream Vantage, Sony Ci, OSI, Wide Orbit, Amagi and even Microsoft Teams, the companies said.

Pulse-IT’s containerized architecture also enables it to dynamically scale when needed in response to the needs of Sinclair’s nearly 200 channels. Those channels routinely require processing of more than 6,000 individual spots, promos, or syndicated programs per day. At slower times, the system will automatically and quickly scale back to use only minimum resources, thus achieving significant savings, the companies reported.

Mike Kralec, Sinclair’s senior vice president and CTO said explained that “The ongoing collaboration with Embrace has enabled Sinclair to build the foundational media workflows and orchestration essential for our vision of business transformation driven by cloud-based media operations, which requires integrating our broadcast business processes, media, and playout operations in the AWS Cloud.”

“We were thrilled to be chosen for the most ambitious project in media tech this year,” Julien Gachot, Embrace’s CEO, added. “Our fundamental strategy of bringing a low-code media-oriented supply chain transformation product to the market matched the co-innovation approach expected from Sinclair’s project team. We are proud to have met or exceeded their expectations by offering a reliable, nimble, and highly scalable platform, ready for future advancements and continuous transformation.”

Sinclair chose Pulse-IT as a media orchestration tool in large part because of its graphical, low-code or no-code paradigm used to create workflows which then run within scalable and responsive containers, the broadcaster explained.

Mike Palmer, Sinclair’s AVP of media management, added, “We looked for a modern and robust media orchestration platform that could easily integrate with a diverse range of services to implement centralized and dynamic media orchestration across our nearly 200 channels. Our combined success in delivering those critical integrations has made Pulse-IT a vital component of our cloud media operations.”

Pulse-IT is a media-oriented business process management software enabling customers to transform, optimize, execute, and monitor any business, broadcast, or digital media workflow simply and quickly, Embrace said.

The containerized and Kubernetes-orchestrated software solution features a rich and extendable API-based software architecture that is integrated with third-party provisioning, cloud networking, and orchestration applications on AWS. The solution addresses specific needs for core broadcast content preparation applications and for delivering highly intensive file-based media workflow services, the company said.