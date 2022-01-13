Sinclair Renews NBA Deal

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that its subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group (“DSG”), has renewed its extended market and digital distribution rights agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Under the agreement, DSG’s Bally Sports Regional Networks are permitted to offer streaming content, including live games, on an authenticated and direct-to-consumer (DTC) basis, to the local territories of 16 NBA teams.

The deal marks an important step forward in Sinclair’s plans to launched a DTC service in 2022 for its regional sports networks.

“We are excited about our continued partnership with the NBA which allows us to bring the league’s in demand and exciting basketball content to local fans across multiple platforms,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s president and CEO. “Sinclair places the highest importance on connecting sports fans with live games and other sports content. We are looking forward to the launch of our DTC platform in 2022, ushering in a new era of local sports viewing with a more personalized and dynamic viewing experience.”

Teams included in the agreement are the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs.