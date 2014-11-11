Sinclair Promotes Parks and Arnold

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced the corporate promotions of Delbert R. Parks, III and Harvey Arnold. The announcement was made by David Amy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sinclair.



Parks was promoted to senior vice president and chief technology officer of Sinclair from senior vice president of Operations and Engineering. Parks will be responsible for the oversight and coordination of all Sinclair technology efforts and operational deployments, provide future direction and goals for technology and operating system implementations, be responsible for all current technology, and coordinate with senior executives to ensure new business plans are supported with staff and resources.



The company’s Engineering, Information Technology, Sinclair Advertising Support Operations, On-Air Operations, and Master Control will continue to report into him.



Arnold was promoted to vice president of Engineering. Arnold will be responsible for the oversight of the regional field engineers and other senior engineering staff at each station, identify and prioritize engineering and building projects to ensure they are resourced, supervised and completed, and manage the capital budget to ensure that the company’s efforts are properly balanced and engineering plants are maintained and operational.



“We are pleased to announce the promotions of Del and Harvey, who have contributed much success to their departments in their combined 57 years with Sinclair,” Amy said. “As the company has had tremendous growth in the last few years, there is an increased need for more oversight and strong leadership over the Engineering, Technology and Television Operations departments. This is especially important as we take on new stations, broaden our content offerings and distribution platforms, expand and improve our infrastructure, make advances in new technology, and develop new ways of monetizing our spectrum.



“Del has been a leader in this organization where he has spent the last 40 years of his professional career. He has handled the oversight and transition of the acquisition stations into our portfolio, as well as the planning, organization and implementation of operational and engineering policies and strategies as they relate to television operations, Internet activity, information management systems, and infrastructure.



“We are confident in Harvey’s abilities to lead the Engineering department given his strong work ethic, knowledge of the industry and the respect he has earned of the regional engineers at the stations and others within the industry. For the past 17 years, he has been responsible for the engineering activities of the company by supporting over 160 television stations and the transition of the acquisition stations into our portfolio.”



Delbert R. Parks, III has served as senior vice president of Operations and Engineering since December 2013. Prior to that, he served as vice president of Engineering and Operations of Sinclair Television Group, Inc. since 1996. From 1985 to 1996, he was director of Operations and Engineering for WBFF-TV in Baltimore and for Sinclair. He has held various operations and engineering positions with us for the last 40 years. Parks is a member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and the Society of Broadcast Engineers. He is on the Board of Directors of the Baltimore Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Parks is also a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel who has held various commands during his 26-year reserve career.



Harvey Arnold has been the corporate director of Engineering for Sinclair since 1998. Before his time at Sinclair, he spent 17 years with North Carolina Public Television, managing and expanding the engineering and transmission activities of one of the largest state-wide Public Television networks in the country. Arnold has served as an engineering consultant for PBS and its member stations. He was an active member of the FCC Advisory Committee for Advanced Television Service to develop the ATSC standard and to implement over-the-air digital television in the United States. Arnold was the recipient of the 2013 Broadcasting & Cable Technology Leadership Award. He is a Fellow of the SMPTE and serves on the SMPTE Board of Editors. Arnold holds a BS in Communications from the University of Wisconsin and is active in many broadcast-related technical organizations such as ATSC, Society of Broadcast Engineers and the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers.





