Sinclair Promotes Harvey Arnold to SVP Engineering

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has announced a number of staff and executive promotions that included the promotion of Harvey Arnold from vice president of engineering to senior vice president of engineering.

Other promotions to senior vice president at Sinclair included: Jamie Dembeck from vice president human resources to senior vice president, human resources; Jim Joly from vice president, digital sales operations to senior vice president digital sales; and Steve Zenker from vice president, investor relations to senior vice president, investor relations.

In addition, several tech employees were promoted. Those included: Ernie Ensign from senior director, advanced technology to AVP, news technology and operations; Walid El Hamri from senior director, information technology to AVP, media systems engineering; Prentis Laird from regional director, engineering to AVP, engineering; and Michael Palmer from senior director, advanced technology to AVP, media management.

“We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions and to recognize each person’s contributions,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair. “As an employer of choice, recognizing and rewarding our employees is critical as we continue to evolve and transform.”