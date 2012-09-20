Sinclair Names Simon Director of Advanced Technology

BALTIMORE–Sinclair Broadcast Group, a television broadcasting company, has hired Michael Simon as director of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Television Group.

The announcement was made by Mark Aitken, vice president of advanced technology for Sinclair who said, "Development of next generation broadcast television standards and technologies will drive the future of our industry, and Mike is an industry leader in the broadcast technology arena. His history of work within the ATSC, DVB, TIA, 3GPP and other world SDO's (Standards Development Organizations) on next generation standards will enable us to move Sinclair and the broadcast industry forward."

Simon most recently served as manager of advanced technology for Rohde & Schwarz, where he was responsible for representing the company’s interests in technical and standards issues, writing and developing standards. Prior to this, he worked for Harris Corporation as a lead application engineer and has held broadcast television engineering positions at television stations, including a position as chief engineer for Sinclair in the Pittsburgh market from 1984-1989.

Simon holds a BSEE from Point Park University and a Master of Science in Telecommunications from the University of Pittsburgh. He also holds patents associated with telecommunications systems and techniques.