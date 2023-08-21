Sinclair Names Rocky Wagonhurst VP, GM of WVTV in Milwaukee
Wagonhurst joins Sinclair from WJZ in Baltimore, where he was the director of local, regional and national sales
MILWAUKEE, Minn.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that Rocky Wagonhurst has been named Vice President and General Manager of WVTV in Milwaukee.
Wagonhurst joins Sinclair from WJZ in Baltimore, where he was the Director of Local, Regional and National Sales.
In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer, and president of Local Media said, “Rocky is an accomplished leader with a strong background in developing effective sales strategies and driving revenue growth. We are excited to have him at the helm of WVTV in Milwaukee.”
Prior to his role at WJZ, Wagonhurst held several leadership positions, including director of sales at Comcast Spotlight and general sales manager at WUTB/UPN in Baltimore. Earlier in his career he held sales positions at Harrington, Righter & Parsons; Blair; KDVR in Denver; and KOVR in Sacramento.
Commenting on his new role, Wagonhurst said, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group and look forward to leading the WVTV team in a great community like Milwaukee.”
He is the founder, along with his wife Marianne, of the Claire Marie Foundation, a non-profit organization in memory of his daughter, dedicated to fighting against adolescent and young adult melanoma through awareness, education, and prevention.
Wagonhurst holds a Bachelor of Arts from UCLA.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.