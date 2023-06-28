Sinclair Names Kevin Dunaway VP, GM in Flint, Michigan

FLINT, Mich.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Kevin Dunaway vice president and general manager of WSMH (Fox) in Flint, Mich.

Dunaway will also be responsible for oversight of providing services to WEYI (NBC) and WBSF (CW).

Dunaway joins Sinclair from Syncbak/VUit where he was the vice president of affiliate relations and content. Previously, Dunaway was the vice president and general manager at Heritage Broadcasting in Cadillac, Mich.

“We’re excited for Kevin to lead the team in Flint. He has deep roots in Michigan and a strong track record of local station success," said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of Broadcast said,

Dunaway attended Central Michigan University with an emphasis in Broadcasting & Cinematic Arts.

Active in the Michigan community, Dunaway was the vice president and a Board Member of the Michigan Association of Broadcasting and sat on the board of directors for the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce.