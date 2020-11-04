Sinclair Names John Zeigler Chief Marketing Officer

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has hired John Zeigler as its new chief marketing officer. Zeigler will focus on the development of brand marketing strategy for all Sinclair affiliate stations and 21 Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), and assume responsibility for Sinclair’s Promotions, Creative Services and Marketing departments.

In the announcement, Sinclair’s President of Broadcast and Chief Revenue Officer Rob Weisbord said, “John has consistently developed strategic marketing campaigns that led to incredible brand growth across multiple networks. As a pioneer of both creative and marketing strategy within the broadcast industry, Sinclair cannot wait to see what exceptional work John will bring to both our viewers and the Sinclair community.

Zeigler’s career spans two decades leading creative and marketing strategy for sports news brands. Most recently, he was vice president for the YES Network where he established an in-house creative and marketing agency named YES Creative Group that oversaw on-air branding, digital marketing and strategic initiatives.

Zeigler also held positions with Z Living Network, WGN America and Tribune Creative Group & Turbo Dog Productions. In addition to his leadership roles, he worked in marketing and creative departments for several U.S. local television broadcast markets.