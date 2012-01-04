Sinclair Names John Seabers Group Manager



SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that John Seabers has been promoted to Group Manager. Seabers will be responsible for the oversight of nine television stations in six markets. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group.



Seabers has served as general manager for Sinclair’s KABB (Fox 29) and KMYS (CW 35) in San Antonio since 1999. Prior to that, he held various sales management positions for the NBC station in the market, including general sales manager, national sales manager and local sales manager. Seabers has over 30 years’ experience in media sales, of which 27 years have been in television.







