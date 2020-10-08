Sinclair Names Darrell Davis VP of Enterprise Business Transformation

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has appointed Darrell Davis to the newly created position of vice president of enterprise business transformation. Davis will lead the company's business transformation program across all business functions to deliver more effective and efficient ways of working and driving ongoing scale and growth. He will report into Brian Bark, senior vice president, chief information officer of Sinclair.

Bark said in the announcement, “Darrell is a seasoned industry leader with an extensive background in improving processes surrounding company profitability and growth opportunities. We are thrilled to bring him on as an addition to our team.”

Davis comes with more than 35 years of experience and most recently spent nine years at Xcelerate Solutions working as vice president and chief process improvement officer of enterprise process management. He has directed over 170 Enterprise and Lean Six Sigma projects, yielding over $300M in savings and cost avoidance, and held senior management and VP roles with IBM, Empire Today LLC and RR Donnelly.

“I am excited to join and partner with Sinclair’s business leaders to drive greater financial and operational performance,” Davis said. “We’ll accomplish this through improvements to current-state business operations and longer-term redesign of how business value is delivered.”