Sinclair Names Camie Nicholas VP/GM in Wichita, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has named Camie Nicholas vice president/general manager of KSAS (FOX and MyTV), and the simulcast stations, in the Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas market. Nicholas will also be responsible for the oversight of KMTW (Dabl).

Nicholas was most recently the general sales manager for the stations, a position she has held since joining Sinclair in 2017.

“Camie has deep relationships in Wichita and a history of successfully growing the revenue at the stations, and we are thrilled she is stepping into the GM role to lead the team,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of broadcast at Sinclair.

Said Nicholas, “After five years as GSM for Sinclair, I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to elevate my position to general manager of FOX Kansas and MyTV Wichita and I look forward to leading such an amazing team. I appreciate Sinclair for promoting from within and the importance they place on the success of each and every station in our company.”

Prior to joining Sinclair, Nicholas served as the Sales Manager for Connoisseur Media in Wichita, where she was an integral part of the company’s partnership with the City of Andover. Throughout her career, she has held Sales Executive positions at KAKE, KSN, and COX Media.