Sinclair, Meredith News Leaders to Explore Changing News Workflows
By Phil Kurz
Bill Anderson of Sinclair and Gary Brown from Meredith will discuss gathering news from anywhere in an upcoming webinar
Local TV news is going through an accelerated evolution as stations are asking reporters and MMJs to embed more deeply in their communities, minimize newsroom time and report from anywhere on their beats.
Bill Anderson, director of change management at the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gary Brown, senior vice president of content at Meredith Corp., and Craig Wilson, product evangelist at Avid, will be discussing news workflows needed to support this content-from-anywhere newsgathering strategy in an upcoming webinar sponsored by Avid.
The webinar will go live Wednesday, Sept. 22, at noon EDT. It also will be available on-demand. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.
Registration is available online.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
