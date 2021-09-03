Sinclair, Meredith News Leaders to Explore Changing News Workflows

Local TV news is going through an accelerated evolution as stations are asking reporters and MMJs to embed more deeply in their communities, minimize newsroom time and report from anywhere on their beats.

Bill Anderson, director of change management at the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gary Brown, senior vice president of content at Meredith Corp., and Craig Wilson, product evangelist at Avid, will be discussing news workflows needed to support this content-from-anywhere newsgathering strategy in an upcoming webinar sponsored by Avid.

The webinar will go live Wednesday, Sept. 22, at noon EDT. It also will be available on-demand. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.