Sinclair Launches Tennis Channel in U.K. as a Streaming Service

BALTIMORE, M.D.—Sinclair has announced that it has launched its Tennis Channel International streaming service in the U.K.

The move follows the 2020 launch of the service in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and the debut this year in Greece.

Tennis Channel International features a 24-hour streamed programming channel and will be the first British TV platform devoted exclusively to tennis, Sinclair said.

The service will be available in the UK at www.tennischannel.com and via the Tennis Channel International app on iOs and Android mobile devices and tablets as well as on Roku, FireTV and select smart TVs for £2.49 per month.

“Ever since we launched the Tennis Channel in the U.S. 18 years ago, people across the globe have been asking when we’re going to bring it to their country, and now it’s happening,” said Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel. “With simultaneous daily tournaments worldwide, at all hours, the sheer volume of coverage and broad-based demand for tennis requires 24-hour, territory-specific, TV-and-digital platforms devoted exclusively to the sport. We’ve proven that it works in the U.S., creating enormous value increases for all stakeholders and media partners, and our initial international launches in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have well exceeded expectations. Now we’re excited to share our unique brand, tournament coverage, Hall of Fame talent and original content with new and existing fans in the U.K. – the birthplace of the sport as we know it today.”