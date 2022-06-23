Sinclair Launches Bally Sports+ Streaming Service

BALTIMORE, M.D.—Sinclair launched its long-awaited direct-to-consumer Bally Sports+ streaming service on June 23 with a soft launch in five markets at $19.99 a month or 189.99 a year.

The soft launches have occurred in five markets where subscribers can stream MLB games from the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The app is initially available on Android and Apple mobile devices and is expected to be available on Roku around the time of the All-Star Game.

When the app makes a full launch later this year, Sinclair is expected to offer streams of at least 28 additional teams, 16 from the NBA and 12 from NHL.