Sinclair Launches Bally Sports+ Streaming Service
By George Winslow published
The direct-to-consumer $19.99 a month service has gone live in five markets
BALTIMORE, M.D.—Sinclair launched its long-awaited direct-to-consumer Bally Sports+ streaming service on June 23 with a soft launch in five markets at $19.99 a month or 189.99 a year.
The soft launches have occurred in five markets where subscribers can stream MLB games from the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.
The app is initially available on Android and Apple mobile devices and is expected to be available on Roku around the time of the All-Star Game.
When the app makes a full launch later this year, Sinclair is expected to offer streams of at least 28 additional teams, 16 from the NBA and 12 from NHL.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
