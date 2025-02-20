Sinclair inks Deal with Nexstar to Expand Distribution of Multicast Networks
The agreement will renew and expand the clearances for Comet, Charge!, TBD TV and The Nest
BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced a new broadcast affiliate distribution agreement with Nexstar to renew and expand the clearances for Comet, Charge!, TBD and The Nest, Sinclair’s free, over-the-air multicast television networks.
These renewals and additions represent over 15 million total U.S. households, further strengthening their coverage in key markets and prime channel positions.
“The expanded distribution agreement with Nexstar marks a significant milestone in our efforts to bring Sinclair’s multicast networks to even more viewers nationwide,” said Lee Schlazer, senior vice president of distribution at Sinclair. “With the addition of key markets like Chicago and continued renewals across critical stations, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering high-quality, diverse programming that resonates with audiences of all ages. This is just the beginning as we continue to grow the reach of Comet, Charge!, TBD, and The Nest.”
Sinclair reported that Charge!, home to a line-up that delivers the police procedural series, has renewed agreements on the following Nexstar stations:
- WJZY-3 (46.3) Charlotte
- WJW-4 (8.4) Cleveland
- WNOL-4 (38.4) New Orleans
- WXIN-4 (59.4) Indianapolis
Charge!, will also add two new markets:
- KRBK-3 (49.3) in Springfield, Mo.
- KWGN-3 Denver (2.3) launches 4/1/25
- Charge! is now available in 23 of the Top 25 DMAs.
Sinclair noted that Comet, which offers sci-fi and fantasy programming, has renewed agreements on the following Nexstar stations:
- WNOL-3 (38.3) New Orleans
- WTTV-3 (4.3) Indianapolis
- WJW-3 (8.3) Cleveland
- KGBT-3 (4.3) Harlingen
TBD, which features comedy programming, has renewed agreements on the following Nexstar stations:
- WDAF-4 (4.4) Kansas City
- KTXL-4 (40.4) Sacramento
Sinclair reported that The Nest is now available in Chicago on WGN (9.5.). With the addition of the Chicago market, The Nest will now have prime location, full power OTA coverage in the top 10 DMAs.
