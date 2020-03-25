Sinclair Emergency Fund Created to Support RSN Freelancers

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group is establishing an emergency fund that will provide eligible freelancers that work at its Fox Regional Sports Networks, as well as the Marquee Sports Network, with financial support because of the coronavirus having halted the production of live sports.

Beginning April 3, eligible freelancers—of which Sinclair says there are nearly 1,000—can receive an immediate $2,500 interest-free advance from the emergency fund. The advance can be made up with small deduction when games return.

To be eligible for the Sinclair emergency fund, freelancers must have worked regularly on an RSN’s games in a home market last year.

“This is an unprecedented time for the world and the media, but few in our industry are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus more than those who work in sports,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair CEO. “Across the nation, these nearly 1,000 freelancers work tirelessly season after season to bring fans the best in live sports. As we face this extraordinary event, we are hoping that this fund will provide integral assistance to our key team members.”