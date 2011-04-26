Sinclair Broadcast Names GM of Two N.C. Stations



John Hayes will be the new general manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group stations WXLV-TV (ABC 45) and WMYV (MY 48), the company announced.



A formal statement was issued by Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair’s television group. Marks applauded Hayes’ marketing strategies in his current role as VP/GM of Sinclair station WTNZ in Knoxville, Tenn., and his record of growth in the Knoxville market. Hayes new position will serve the Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point market.



"My family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the Piedmont Triad community and working with the staff of ABC 45 and MY 48," Hayes said in a press release.



Hayes started a career in broadcasting in 1990 at WSPA in Spartansburg, S.C., moving between various sales management and account executive roles. He spent three years as KLBK’s general sales manager in Lubbock, Tex. before becoming VP/GM of WTNZ in Knoxville, Tenn. Hayes holds a degree in Business Administration/Marketing from San Diego State University.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates 58 television stations in 35 markets, and has affiliations with all major networks.



