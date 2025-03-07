Sinclair Appoints Joseph Tracy VP, GM Of Iowa Stations

DES MOINES, Iowa—Sinclair has named Joseph Tracy vice president and general manager of KDSM here and KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Tracy takes on the leadership role with extensive experience in sales and station management. His previous positions include general sales manager at KWTX/KNCT/KNCT/KWTX in Waco, Texas; director of sales at KSMB/KTTU in Tucson, Ariz., director of sales at KRQE/KASA/KWBQ/KASY in Albuquerque, N.M.; general sales manager at Sinclair’s WTVX in West Palm Beach, Fla.; general manager at WUCT in Minneapolis/St. Paul; vice president of sales at WTVM in Birmingham, Ala.; local sales manager at KNSD in San Diego; and national sales manager at KUSI in San Diego.

"Joe’s success in sales leadership, combined with his dedication to the industry, makes him the ideal choice to lead these stations. We are happy he is returning to Sinclair and confident that under his guidance KDSM and KGAN will continue to thrive and serve their communities with excellence,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of local media.

More information is available on the company’s website .