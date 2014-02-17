Sinclair Announces Corporate Promotions

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced the corporate promotions of Justin Bray and Jamie Dembeck. The announcement was made by David Amy, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sinclair. Bray was promoted to vice president and corporate controller of Sinclair from corporate controller. Bray will continue to be responsible for the company’s corporate accounting, shared services, including accounts payable and payroll, SEC reporting and technical accounting.



Dembeck was promoted to vice president of Human Resources from director. She will continue to be responsible for human resources, including employee relations, labor relations, training, compliance and employment practices.



Dembeck has been with Sinclair for 10 years. She has served as director of Human Resources since 2006. She joined Sinclair in 2004 as a human Resources Generalist and was promoted to Human Resources manager in 2005. Prior to joining Sinclair, she served as area human resources manager at Loomis, Fargo & Co. from October 1999 to January 2004. From June 1998 to October 1999, she served as personnel manager for Agora, Inc. Dembeck received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Master of Science degree in Applied Psychology from the University of Baltimore.



Bray has been corporate controller since September of 2011. Prior to joining the company, he held various positions, most recently as senior manager from 2008 to 2011, within the audit department of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Bray received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University Maryland. He is a certified public accountant and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants.