Sinclair Announces Company-Wide Promotions

BALTIMORE, Md. —Sinclair Inc. has announced 16 promotions across the country, including 11 in the Television Group.

“We are proud to recognize the remarkable achievements of our exceptional leaders through these well-deserved promotions. Their dedication, vision, and leadership have been instrumental to our success. These advancements reaffirm Sinclair’s unwavering commitment to empowering and elevating our top talent as we embrace new opportunities and continue driving innovation across the organization,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO.

The following promotions are effective immediately in corporate:

Billie-Jo McIntire, VP, Corporate Finance – from AVP, Investor Relations

Melissa Medina Yim, VP, Human Resources – from AVP, Human Resources

Patrick Baldwin, AVP, Distribution – from Director, Distribution

The following promotions are effective immediately in Sinclair Television Group:

Antonia DeFeo, SVP, Agency Solutions – from VP, Agency Solutions

JW Linkenauger, SVP, Advanced Advertising Support Operations – from VP, Advanced Advertising Support Operations

Deidre O’Grady, SVP, Pricing, Planning & Business Operations – from VP, Planning & Operations

Kent Welch, SVP, Promotions, Creative – from VP, Promotions, Creative

Matthew Goldman, VP, Strategic and Technical Initiatives – from Senior Director, Media Engineering and Architecture

Rafi Mamalian, VP, Innovation Lab – from AVP, Innovation Lab

Ryan Siska, VP, Managing Director/Drive Auto – from VP, General Manager/Drive Auto

Michael Enslen, AVP, Traffic Operations – from Executive Director, Advertising Support Operations

Daisy Glanker, AVP, Marketing Operations/Drive Auto – from Executive Director, Marketing/Drive Auto

Kelty Heilman, AVP, Marketing – from Executive Director, Sales Marketing

Christopher Tabor, AVP, Central Graphics – from Executive Director, Central Graphics

The following promotions are effective immediately at the Tennis Channel:

David Monks, VP, Research and Strategy – from Director, Research

The following promotions are effective immediately at Dielectric:

Kim Savage, VP, Sales and Marketing – from Director, Sales and Marketing.