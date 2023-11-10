Simpli.fi Launches New TV Ad Insights Dashboard

FORT WORTH, Texas—The advertising platform Simpli.fi has launched its TV Ad Insights Dashboard, a tool that provides advertisers with data about streaming and linear TV advertising trends at the ZIP code level.

The TV Ad Insights Dashboard combines Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) and U.S. Census TV viewing data from millions of users across the country, creating visual insights broken down by time of day, network, advertiser, and more.

The company said that the dashboard will improve advertisers' planning capabilities by enabling them to target their message to ZIP codes that over-index for such factors as CTV saturation, audience viewing habits, age, household income, and gender.

By optimizing to the most desirable zip codes in a marketing area or cable zone, advertisers can deliver their messages to more relevant audiences and increase the effectiveness of their campaigns, the company said.

"The TV Ad Insights Dashboard provides our customers with valuable planning information in an easy-to-use format. This helps advertisers achieve the best return on their CTV investment while working hand-in-hand with our existing ZTV capability, allowing users to identify and target the most relevant ZIP codes throughout the U.S. By combining both tools, our clients can further enhance their campaigns, maximize their budgets, and extend their reach" said Josh Lehman, vice president of product at Simpli.fi.

The company said that during tests with key customers, the TV Ad Insights Dashboard received stellar reviews and immediately demonstrated its effectiveness to users. Additional feedback was gained from these test cases enabling further enhancements to the product's capability.