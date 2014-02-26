Silvus Technologies to Debut MN-MIMO Wireless Video/Data System at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Silvus Technologies will debut MN-MIMO, which utilizes advances in military technology to provide broadband wireless video and data communications in the harshest of environments where traditional systems fail. Touting COFDM modulation, up to 4x4 MIMO and mesh networking capability, MN-MIMO has higher throughput, longer rage, greater reliability and more flexibility than other commercial or military wireless systems.



Silvus Technologies will also feature the SC3822 mini-MIMO transceiver, the newest addition to the StreamCaster transceiver family, featuring MN-MIMO technology at its core. Smaller, lighter, and with lower power consumption, the SC3822 is ideal for portable applications such as cameraback/backpack ENG, director's video assist, and live POV sports. MN-MIMO is the result of $40 million of U.S. Government R&D funding.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Silvus Technologies will be in booth C855.