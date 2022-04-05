Signiant Announces Media Engine

LEXINGTON, Mass. —Signiant Inc., the provider of intelligent file transfer software, has announced Media Engine, a modern media management service built into The Signiant Platform.

Media Engine allows Signiant’s SaaS customers to easily search, preview and take action on media assets across all their Signiant-connected storage, from anywhere in the world, Signiant reported.

Using the Media Engine service, customers can perform federated searches across multiple content repositories, both on-premises and in the cloud. Results are immediately actionable via the powerful services available on the platform anchored by Signiant’s fast file transfer technologies.

Media Engine will be included with every Signiant SaaS subscription, expanding the value of its products ⎯ Media Shuttle, Jet, and Flight Deck ⎯ well beyond file transfer, Signiant said.

This expansion of the core Signiant platform also provides additional tools to help media companies create workflow efficiencies and streamline operations.

“Our customers need to easily access their widely distributed content and Media Engine makes that functionality available to any-size business,” commented Rick Clarkson, Signiant’s chief product officer. “Media Engine is a nimble, lightweight service built on the Signiant Platform, which is already widely deployed across the media supply chain thanks to its foundation of fast file transfer. The platform’s unique architecture enables us to bring a variety of powerful new services to market for our SaaS customers with a very disruptive approach — Media Engine is the first of those services.”

Within the intuitive Media Engine interface, users will also be able to mark in and out points to select a specific portion of a video asset ⎯ and then move only the clip of interest, commonly known as Partial File Restore.

In addition, Media Engine's proxy and metadata framework will make it easy for users to bring the power of cloud AI services to media operations. Today’s announcement is only the beginning.

“It was just over a year ago that Signiant acquired Lesspain to help enhance the capabilities of the Signiant Platform,” says Margaret Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Signiant. “Media Engine is the result of many months of hard work by our internal development team and our new Lesspain colleagues. We think the results will delight the millions of media professionals who use our software in their everyday work, and our plan is to continue to release other platform services in the future that further address our customers' pain points.”

Media Engine is immediately available to select Signiant customers. General availability is currently scheduled for July 2022.