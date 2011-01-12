Sierra Video Expands Multiviewer Line



The SV-MV-QUAD and SV-SM-XX offer HD-SDI, SDI, and DVI-I video multiviewing with display customization, audio metering, and other advanced features in a 1RU frame. Designed for small broadcast and Pro AV applications, the products are ideal for OB, editing suites, master control or digital playout facilities. The line has also been expanded to include the AM-xx2 and DATA-xx audio metering and alarm devices.



The SierraView SV-MV-QUAD and SV-SM-XX allow multiple video channels, audio channels, audio meters, clocks and data to be integrated into a single display, or to be distributed and integrated among several displays. The four-input SM-MV-QUAD multiviewer features remote or local control panel options. SV-MV-XX comes in 8, 12, or 16 input options with local control panel standard. These multiviewers handle virtually any video format up to HD 1080p, 3Gbps. BNC and DVI-I connectors on the rear panel handle all video inputs. DVI-I outputs feed up to 1080p50/p60 (1920x1080) in 16:9, for use with the highest quality LCD displays.





SV-MV Quad

SV-MV-QUAD and SV-SM-XX accept embedded or external analog or AES/EBU audio. Bargraphs displaying scales/ballistics or loudness may be superimposed on the video, placed outside of the video or displayed in a dedicated tile. SV-MV-QUAD and SV-SM-XX provide alarms for video, audio and metadata with outputs to tallies, GPIs/GPOs, LAN and SNMP traps, allowing connection of the multi-viewer with external monitoring systems.



AM-xx2 and DATA-xx audio support products for the SierraView family convert analog or AES digital audio (up to 64 channels) into data for bargraph display. It may be sent to a multiviewer, made available on a LAN for remote multichannel level monitoring, or utilized in any application where audio level indication and alarm functionality is required. These products are especially useful where the multiviewers’ other configuration priorities leave insufficient space for direct audio interfacing. They can handle analog audio, balanced or unbalanced AES/EBU, Dolby Digital, Dolby E, SDI embedded, MADI, or ADAT.



The products are currently shipping.



