Sicker named FCC Chief Technologist

Douglas Sicker has been named FCC Chief Technologist and will advise the agency on technological issues.

Sicker, who will reside in the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis, currently is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado at Boulder with a joint appointment in the Interdisciplinary Telecommunications Program. He recently served on the Omnibus Broadband Initiative.

Prior to this, he was director of Global Architecture at Level 3 Communications. Before that, Sicker was chief of the Network Technology Division at the FCC.