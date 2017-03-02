Shure Took the Court at NBA All-Star Weekend

NILES, ILL.—The best of the NBA were shooting, passing and dunking all throughout the NBA All-Star Weekend in February down in New Orleans and it was Firehouse Productions handling the range of audio needs for broadcasters. To assist with its production, Firehouse called on Shure’s wireless microphones and in-ear monitoring systems.

Events for All-Star Weekend was spread across three locations, the Smoothie King Center, the Mercedes Superdome and the outdoors Championship Square. Firehouse deployed 32 channels of Shure UHF-R wireless mics and 24 channels of PSM 1000 in-ear monitoring systems at the Smootie King Center for coverage of the skills competition and actual game. SM58, KSM8 and KSM9 handheld systems were also used. UHF-R and PSM 1000 systems were also deployed at the Superdome and Championship Square, providing a reported total of between 150 and 160 channels of Shure products.

In addition, the WA653 Flag Extender Kit from Shure was also utilized for the handheld wireless transmitters. The kit is compatible with all interchangeable Shure wireless microphone cartridges and includes 1- and 1.5-inch spacer collars, extending handheld transmitter length by up to 2.5 inches.

Firehouse Productions brought in Frequency Coordination Group to handle the frequency plan for the 1,200-plus RF systems in use across all three locations.