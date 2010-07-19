ShowMgr.com resource management software now on the iPad

Los Angeles-based ShowMgr.com has made its Web-based enterprise resource (ERP) management tools available for the Apple iPad, providing better access and on-the-go convenience. The company's client list includes CBS Sports, Fox Sports, MLB Network, Sony Colorworks, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Time Warner Cable.

Designed to automate and streamline production planning, financial management and event operations for the entertainment, broadcast and digital content creation markets, ShowMgr.com offers a wide variety of resource, asset, facilities and service management information via a comprehensive suite of applications. On the iPad, it offers a completely portable option for on-location productions and post-production managers and allows users to access the tool from anywhere at any time. In addition, ShowMgr.com on iPad allows users to review and manage budgets and schedules in real-time from conference rooms, studios and on-locations shoots.

DisplayMgr brings a collaborative exhibit of production details to allow production managers to simultaneously deliver production schedules, critical organizational details and operational management information. On the iPad, technicians can now clock in and out, know what task is happening where, at what time and display mission-specific information including the scheduling of resources, equipment and facilities.

In addition to DisplayMgr, ShowMgr.com, through its highly secure Web interface, is made up of several relational applications including CrewMgr, FacilityMgr, JourneyMgr, VenueMgr and VendorMgr. As the name of each module implies, ShowMgr.com covers all aspects of budget, personnel, equipment and workflow.

ShowMgr.com automates and streamlines the entire operational process, connecting resources, assets, facilities and services all through an intuitive and secure Web interface. With only an Internet browser, it enables visibility and accountability to operations, finance, dashboards, notifications and alerts, scheduling, and work order management. Using ShowMgr.com, production supervisors can make informed decisions, enhance productivity, control costs, maximize resources and save time.