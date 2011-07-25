Shotoku To Premiere New TP200 Pedestal at at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM – Shotoku is all set to take the wraps from some new camera support gear, including the TP200 two-stage pneumatic pedestal that can accommodate loads of more than 80 kilograms and one-step braking. Also being shown for the first time is the SX300 “perfect counterbalance” pan and tilt camera head that supports up to 38 kilograms payloads and works with either a flat base or 150 mm ball.



Stand visitors should also take time to inspect Shotoku’s TRP-100 robotic pedestal, as well as its TR-1 robotic camera touch control system which now supports HD video. The company will also demonstrate its Orchestra automation system for managing robotically-controlled cameras in legislative chamber/conference room installations.



Shotoku will be at stand 11.G.30.



