Shawn Hoder Named VP & News Director at CBS Television Stations’ Pittsburgh Properties

NEW YORK—CBS News and Stations has named Shawn Hoder vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Pittsburgh, Pa., which include KDKA-TV (CBS), WPCW-TV (The CW Pittsburgh), the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming channel and CBSPittsburgh.com.

Hoder will assume his new role at CBS News Pittsburgh on July 6. He will succeed Kathy Hostetter, who last month became the vice president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Baltimore.

A West Virginia native, Hoder will be returning to Pittsburgh, where he began his local news career in 1994 as a photographer and producer at WPXI-TV. Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, Hoder and his colleagues have been honored with a Peabody Award, 13 regional and two national Edward R. Murrow Awards and 50 Emmy Awards.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Shawn back to Pittsburgh,” said Chris Cotugno, vice president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ Pittsburgh properties. “Shawn possesses nearly three decades of tremendous experience in local news, beginning with being a photojournalist and producer here in Pittsburgh, then working on camera as an investigative and consumer reporter and, most recently, serving as a producer and manager. As is the case with Kathy, Shawn is first and foremost a compassionate and caring leader who also loves the news business and being of service to the community. We look forward to having this be a very smooth transition for both Shawn and everyone in our news department.”

Hoder is currently the assistant news director and senior executive producer at WTSP-TV in Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., a position he has held since 2019. His background also includes work focused on investigative and enterprise reporting at stations in Columbus, Ohio, Atlanta, Arlington, Va., Seattle and Orlando.

Hoder earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from West Liberty State College in West Liberty, W. Va.