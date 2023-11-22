Shakespeare’s Globe Relies On Riedel Bolero Intercom Across Two Theaters

LONDON—Shakespeare’s Globe has deployed Riedel’s Bolero intercom system for communications at its Globe Theatre and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Riedel said.

The Bolero intercom system addresses the need to roam and deliver excellent audio quality—the two main communications challenges facing these live theaters. The addition of Bolero brings a new level of efficiency, clarity and collaboration to the venues for stage management, rehearsals and show running, it said.

"The range and clarity of Riedel's Bolero intercom system have significantly enhanced our communication capabilities, transforming the way we manage our performances," said Charli Hurford, senior technician at Shakespeare's Globe.

"The technology's seamless roaming and plug-and-play functionality have eliminated the need for troubleshooting, resulting in more efficient technical rehearsals and smoother show running. This system has proven to be an essential tool for our stage management teams, enabling us to provide unparalleled support and deliver outstanding performances."

Bolero has made it possible for Shakespeare’s Globe to streamline its workflow, creating efficiencies and better resource use. With the improvement in the range and clarity of communication across both venues, the performing arts venue simultaneously reduced the required number of antennas from nine to three, it said.

The reduced need for troubleshooting has eliminated downtime and waiting periods, enabling seamless technical rehearsals. Adopting Bolero also has produced cost savings by eliminating the need for a standby technician during technical rehearsals, it said.

During the venue's winter season, the interconnectivity between the Globe Theatre and the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse played a vital role in the production of "The Winter's Tale," which spanned both venues. Additionally, the system's reliability has played an important role in large filmed events, the company said.

Shakespeare's Globe chose Riedel's Bolero intercom system based on its successful track record in other show environments, its alignment with industry standards among major theatrical counterparts and the support provided by the Riedel team, it said.

Shakespeare’s Globe is a reconstruction of the Globe Theater, first built in 1599.