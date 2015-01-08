Sewald Named President of Nevada Broadcasters Association

LAS VEGAS – The board of directors of the Nevada Broadcasters Association has named Mary Beth Sewald president of the organization. Her first day was Monday, Jan. 5.



Sewald is a longtime member of the media and the Las Vegas and Reno, Nev., business community. She is only the second full-time director of the state trade association, succeeding Bob Fisher.



Sewald brings to the NVBA more than 20 years of broadcasting experience. Her career began in 1992 at local NBC affiliate, KVBC-TV (now KSNV). There, she served in various capacities including newscast producer, reporter and anchor before moving into management for the station in 1997.



In 2001, she relocated to KRNV News 4 in Reno. Her 13-year leadership role included sales manager, news director, general manager and director of operations, where she led a team of more than 75 employees.



“I could not be more pleased that Mary Beth has chosen to be the next president of the Nevada Broadcasters,” said Todd M. Brown, vice president/general manager of KVVU Fox 5 in Las Vegas and chairman of the NVBA board of directors. “She possesses the ideal experience in Nevada radio and television to lead the association in a time where both radio and television are faced with some very unique challenges. I am excited about the future of the NVBA under Mary Beth’s direction.”



“I am honored to have been selected to serve the Nevada Broadcasters Association,” Sewald said. “Many critical and challenging issues surround the broadcast industry today, and I look forward to working with Nevada’s broadcasters, our state legislators and key leaders in Washington, D.C. to craft and implement strategies that will shape the future of broadcasting in this country while maximizing service to our local Nevada communities.



“As a longtime broadcaster in Nevada, I thank past president Bob Fisher for his many years of service. I intend to continue important programs launched under his watch, such as the AMBER Alert System and First Responder programs. In addition, I am committed to building an even more robust and visionary association with Nevada leading the way on key initiatives affecting broadcasters in this country.”



Sewald is a native of St. Clair, Mo., and received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



