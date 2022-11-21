Service Providers Rely On Broadpeak SaaS Streaming Solution For World Cup

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Several video providers are using Broadpeak’s broadpeak.io software as a service (SaaS) streaming solution to deliver the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Nov. 20-Dec. 3, the company said today.

The API-based platform supports automatic content replacement, which simplifies live feed management by making it possible to customize content replacement for non-licensed content during the event, it said.

Among the companies using broadpeak.io to cover the event are Iceland’s Siminn and Gtd, an information and communications technology (ICT) service provider in Latin America and Europe.

Gtd is working with Broadpeak to manage and comply with complex content rights for the World Cup in the Chilean market.

"We were looking for a solution that allowed us to comply with all rules for this highly popular event without modifying our current system. [The] broadpeak.io [SaaS product] proved to be the best solution that would be ready on time for the tournament in Qatar," said Cristian Carcamo, a TV engineering chief at Gtd.

The broadpeak.io solution, a scalable, dynamic and agile offering, contextualizes feeds for content replacement applications, providing viewers with a better experience and content programmers with feedback. During the World Cup, it is enabling video service provides to stream live channels temporarily and replace content to comply with rights regulations, the company said.

This content replacement as a service is fast and easy to launch, simply requiring a configuration for OTT linear channels in the broadpeak.io API with no additional equipment, it said.

Siminn also is using the solution for content replacement as part of its service offerings to viewers during the World Cup.

"We have selected broadpeak.io to handle regional blocking for international events based on their extensive experience in video streaming and cloud deployments," said David Gunnarsson, director of TV services at Síminn.

"For temporary events like sports, choosing a SaaS platform for managing content rights is the most flexible option. We can easily turn on and off the video streaming service, as needed, for all our customer devices at once, without deploying a new infrastructure."

The broadpeak.io solution supports a range of use cases, including live, time-shift TV and catch-up TV. Infrastructure is set up in several regions worldwide, ensuring quality of service for video streaming, the company said.